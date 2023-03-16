Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Planning, Devel­opment and Special Initiatives Prof Ahsan Iqbal on Wednes­day underlined the need for ensuring strict monitoring of edible items and taking action against the elements involved in their hoarding during the holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak. Chairing a meeting of the National Price Moni­toring Committee (NPMC), the minister directed the pro­vincial authorities to ensure a smooth supply of essential commodities, especially gram flour and dates in the open market, keeping in view their demand in the fasting month.

He also directed the Minis­try of National Food Security and provincial governments to maintain the prices of es­sential items and take neces­sary measures for bringing down the prices of edible oil aimed at extending maximum relief to the common man during the holy month. The minister expressed concern that despite the decrease in the prices of edible oil in the global market, its positive impact did not reach Paki­stan, directing the depart­ments concerned to resolve the matter immediately.

Officials of the Pakistan Bu­reau of Statistics gave a de­tailed briefing regarding the prices of food items Prof Ah­san Iqbal voiced concern over an undue increase in the pric­es of food items in the Fed­eral Capital, asking the chief commissioner to immediately control the prices of edibles. He also directed assistant commissioners for taking ef­fective measures in their re­spective areas to ensure the provision of essential items at the prescribed rates.

“The government is tak­ing vigorous steps to pro­vide maximum relief to the common man,” he remarked. Among others, the NPMC meeting was attended by senior officials of all prov­inces, the Federal Board of Revenue, the Bureau of Sta­tistics, and the ministries of National Food Security and Industries & Production.