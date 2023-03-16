Share:

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has recovered 90kg of hashish hidden in a house near Jiwani Gwadar.

As per details, the ANF has registered FIRs against the accused under the anti-drug act.

In a separate case, a smuggling attempt was foiled by the ANF and 13kg of Hashish was recovered from the smugglers.

The ANF also seized 42 thousand of intoxicated tablets concealed in a plastic bag near the Torkham border.

ANF recovered 15kg of hashish from the Kohat Indus Highway toll plaza, 20kg from the Angur Adda border and 4.8kg from Karachi Indus chowk.

Earlier, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) arrested drug dealers for supplying drugs in educational institutions near Gojra.

The ANF conducted a raid on a house near Gojra and residents of Toba Tek Singh were arrested before recovering 36kg heroin from them.