RAWALPINDI - Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chattha on Wednesday paid a visit to different areas of Westridge to inspect the performance of polio teams busy in Subnational Immunisation Day (SNID).

He was also flanked by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema and Dr Amir Sheikh.

During the visit, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chattha had reviewed the performance of anti-polio teams visiting door-to-door on 3rd day of SNID and also he administered polio drops to children less than 5 years old. Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner said that the teams of health department are also in field to keep an eye over working of polio teams. He said that any negligence of parents in administration of polio drops to their children can prove fatal and urged them to cooperate with the anti-polio teams to keep their children safe from the lethal virus.

“The anti-polio teams had vaccinated as many as 379,346 children during campaign,” said Commissioner adding that some 3,723 teams of polio workers on out on a mission to administer polio drops to children.

He said that the district government had dispatched 3,272 fixed, 289 mobile and 162 transit teams under supervision of 765 area incharges in 214 union councils to achieve the target.