Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Wednesday said the world should devise a combined strategy and plan of action against Islamophobia.

Addressing a gathering of religious scholars and leaders in connection with International Day to Combat Islamophobia, he urged the international community to take serious notice of burgeoning incidents of Islamophobia particularly in European countries, Canada, Great Britain, the United States, Australia and India to maintain peace and tranquility in the comity of nations on this planet. Ashrafi who is also the chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council said Islam was free of all kinds of terrorism and extremism and made it clear that the Islamic concept on the ‘call of Jihad’ was particularly meant to fight against the evil forces and help the helpless people in the society.