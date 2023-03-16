Share:

KARACHI-The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Wednesday produced two operatives of a banned outfit in anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Karachi Police Office attack case. The court granted physical remand of the accused to the police till March 21. It also ordered to produce accused before the court on March 22 with investigation report.

According to the police report, the terrorists attacked the KPO office on February 17. After hours-long gun battle, two militants were gunned down by the police, while the third one blew himself up on the third floor of the building, police said.

Five security officials, including police and rangers’ officials, were martyred and 17 others, mostly law-enforcers, were injured in the attack.

An FIR against three militants, their facilitators and TTP spokesperson was registered under Sections 302 (premeditated murder), 34 (common intention) read with Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act and Section 3/4 of the Explosives Act 1908.