QUETTA - Balochistan Governor Ma­lik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Wednesday called on the Higher Education Commis­sion (HEC) Chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmed here. During the meeting, higher education activities, financial difficulties faced by public sector univer­sities, improving the quality of education and strengthen­ing the links between aca­demia and the market were discussed. On this occasion, Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar said that the government wanted to ensure the provision of higher education in the prov­ince and for this purpose, the role of the Higher Education Commission was very impor­tant. He said that there was an urgent need to create col­laboration between academia and the market according to social needs so that we could overcome the problem of un­employment in the province. Malik Wali Kakar said that the main purpose of building a university was to promote knowledge based on modern research and to adapt the so­ciety to the demands of the ever-changing world. For this purpose, the government’s ef­forts cannot be fruitful with­out the active support of the Higher Education Commis­sion, he said. He said that it was our desire and conscious effort to fulfil the dream of an educated Balochistan.B High­er Education Commission Chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmed assured Governor Balochistan that HEC would fulfil its re­sponsibilities in Balochistan in all circumstances.