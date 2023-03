Share:

LAHORE - As the integral part of all national tournaments in Ka­rachi, Beach Tennis events were also held at Clifton Beach in the 9th KC Indus Pharma National Seniors and Juniors Tennis Champi­onship in Karachi.

Qudsia Raja emerged vic­torious in the ladies’ single event of beach tennis as she beat Muneeba Mukhtiyar from Dukhtar-e- Mashriq Girls College. In all, 50 plus females and 20 plus males took part in the ladies singles, men’s singles and junior boys and girls beach tennis singles.

Ahmed Ali Rajput, Majda Ha­meed and Sana Ali jointly inau­gurated the event while Iram Bukhari, Qudsia Raja, Ibad Sar­war, Farah Riyaz, Shahab Khan, Raisa Ashfaq and Sarwar Hus­sain were instrumental in or­ganizing the daylong event in a befitting manner.

In beach tennis men’s sin­gles, Ibad Sarwar beat Zubair Raja 10-8, 10-8. In beach tennis ladies singles, Qudsia Raja beat Muneeba Mukhti­yar 8-0, 8-0. In beach tennis junior girls Sahabia Afzal beat Bushra Zafar. In beach tennis junior boys Mahzaib Sajjad beat M Rafique.

In U-18 boys singles quar­ters, Sameer beat Karaush 6-0, 6-2, Rahim Veqar beat Soyum 3-6, 6-4, 6-4,. In U-18 girls singles, Zainab Ali beat Dalia Ashraf 6-0, 6-4. In U-14 boys singles quarters, Hazik beat A Malik 4-2, 4-2. In U-14 girls singles 1st round, Da­liah Ashraf beat Hiba Rizwan 4-0, 4-2. In U-14 girls singles semifinals, Eschele Asif beat Laaibah Ismail 4-0, 4-0. In U-12 boys/girls singles quar­ters, Rashid Ali beat Aahil Im­ran 4-2, 4-1, A Malik beat Arsh Imran 4-2, 5-3. In U-12 b/g singles semis, A Malik beat Ali Bachani 3-5, 5-4(6), 5-4.

In U-10 b/g singles QF, Aidh Imran beat Naayel So­haib 2-4, 5-3, 4-1. In U-10 b/g singles semis, Rashid Ali beat Maaz Arejo 4-1, 4-0, Majid Ali beat Aidh Imran 5-4, 5-4. In men’s singles quarters, Omer Shahid beat Vinood Das 8-3, Zubair Raja beat Mutafa Tariq 8-1. In men’s doubles semis, Asad/Nomi beat Taha/Has­san 8-0, Bilal/Anil beat Kha­lid/Samer 9-7.