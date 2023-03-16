Share:

MULTAN - The arrangements for supply of free flour under Ramazan relief package have started as families registered under BISP could get three flour bags of 10-kg free of cost.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omer Jehangir expressed these views while presiding over district administra­tion and food department meeting regarding Ramazan package.

The provincial government has announced a unique Ramazan relief package as free flour would be avail­able at 107 utility stores and trucking points across the district.

The flour bags would be offered free of cost to families with income of less than Rs60,000. The Ramazan package will continue from Shaban 25 to Ramazan 25.

DC Omer Jehangir said that over 700 registered shops will also be in­cluded in the free flour scheme.

Assistant commissioners and price control magistrates will inspect the flour supply while the flour will be provided by scanning Identity cards through online app. The DC ordered to extend facilities to buyers at truck­ing points and shops. He said that the eligible families could get their reg­istration in Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).