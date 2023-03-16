Share:

LONDON - Legendary rock guitarist Brian May has received a knighthood from Britain’s King Charles III. May, who was a founding member of the band Queen, will now be known as Sir Brian, following the investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday. The star received the title of Knight Bachelor for his services to music and to charity. He attended the ceremony alongside his wife, Anita Dobson, a former star of long-running British TV soap “EastEnders.” Congratulating him online, a tweet from Queen’s official account said: “Arise Sir Brian May. “Brian’s investiture as a Knight of The Realm took place today at Buckingham Palace. The knighthood was presented to Brian by His Royal Highness, King Charles. “Many congratulations, Sir Brian!” There was also a post on the royal family’s official Twitter account about the event, picturing May alongside British saxophonist YolanDa Brown, who was also honored. May, 75, was one of more than 1,000 people honoured on King Charles III’s first New Year’s honours list, announced in Decem­ber 2022. In addition to performing with Queen since the 1970s, May is also an astrophysicist. He received his PhD in astrophysics from Imperial College London in 2007 after taking a break from his studies in the 1970s to focus on the band.