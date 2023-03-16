Share:

ISLAMABAD - Acting British High Commissioner Andrew Dalgleish on Wednesday met Pakistani Commonwealth Games medal winners to celebrate Commonwealth connections

The Acting British High Commissioner had interaction with Pakistani Commonwealth Games medal winners including Arshad Nadeem, Muhammad Inam Butt, Zaman Anwar and Muhammad Sharif Tahir in Lahore to celebrate the UK and Pakistan’s shared relationship through the Commonwealth, the British High Commission said in a statement here.

This coincides with a week of Commonwealth events which started on Monday 13 March with ‘Commonwealth Day’, with King Charles III leading a multi- faith service at Westminster Abby in London.

Also on the 15 March, the 22nd Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting took place in London, with a focus on enhancing the resilience of Commonwealth countries in times of crisis, and was attended by Hina Rabbani Khar, Pakistan’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

2023 is an important year for the Commonwealth. Not only will it mark the 10th anniversary of the Commonwealth Charter, which sets out the values that unite this family of nations: democracy, peace and security, the rule of law, sustainability and equality. It will also include the Coronation of King Charles III, as the New Head of the Commonwealth on 6 May.

During his meeting with the Commonwealth Games medals winners, Andrew Dalgleish discussed with them their experiences at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, what the Commonwealth means to them, Commonwealth youth engagement and their future plans for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Victoria, Australia.

The Acting British High Commissioner said: “Celebrating our shared Commonwealth connections with medal winners from the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games has been an absolute pleasure. The Commonwealth is this year focused on youth engagement. It not only offers young people avenues of development through sport, it is also investing in harnessing their strengths to deepen trade and investment partnerships, respond to the global threat of climate change and champion democratic values. The Commonwealth’s offer to young Pakistanis is a strong one.”