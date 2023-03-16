Share:

LAHORE - A 26-member delegation, comprising faculty members and under-training officers of the Armed Forces Post­Graduate Medical Institute (AFP­GMI), visited the office of the Punjab Healthcare Commission on Wednes­day, and was given a brief­ing regarding the work and achievements of the PHC. The AFPGMI del­egation was led by Com­mandant of the Institute Major General Ahsan Al­taf. Chief Executive Officer PHC Dr Muhammad Saqib Aziz gave a brief on the background, mandate, jurisdiction, regulatory functions, processes, and quality assurance activities of the Commission to par­ticipants of the MSc Medical Admin­istration Course. The CEO underlined the need for mutual learning, sharing of knowledge and experience in the fields of clinical governance, qual­ity assurance, capacity assessment of the health managers and practi­tioners, and capacity-building in the healthcare service delivery, including regular training sessions, research and development. The delegation was told that the PHC was committed to working continuously for patient safety and equivalently-available better treatment facilities across the province. The visible absence of the regulatory frameworks was pointed out as noth­ing was structured for regulating the healthcare service delivery before the inception of the Com­mission, which was insti­tutionalised in Punjab for the first time to bring all the healthcare establish­ments (HCEs) under the ambit of rules and regulations. It was mentioned that the PHC had been recognised and appreciated interna­tionally, while other provinces are following and replicating it as a suc­cessful model. The visitors were also told about the PHC’s initiatives in quality assurance, minimum service delivery standards (MSDS), licensing and accreditation.