Share:

The flood of 2022 destroyed fields and human lives. Uncountable people have become shelterless, especially in three provinces of the country. However, after this horrific stage prime minister Shahbaz Sharif attended the COP-27 climate change meeting which was held in the city of Egypt Sharm el-Sheikh. In this event, Shahbaz Sharif shared some facts and figures about climate change and its impacts on Pakistani citizens. He added that the figures for Pakistan’s losses and rebuilding have been estimated at more than 30 billion.

On the other side, Shahbaz Sharif and a delegation of senior ministers were scheduled to attend an important conference in Geneva as well. This conference is jointly hosted by the UN and Pakistan. This is an international conference on climate change. Moreover, this is a golden opportunity for the donor countries to help tackle climate change challenges. Pakistan is not the only country on the list of natural disaster risks.

At the conference, Mr. Shahbaz will present a roadmap for future long-term partnerships titled the Resilient Recovery, Rehabilitation, and Reconstruction Framework.

When it comes to climate awareness, Pakistan has been poor in the past. Even though we did not focus any attention on deforestation and air pollution which obviously brought us to this conflict stage. For now, we need to sit together and discuss how to come out from this status quo catastrophe.

MAHAZ AHMED,

Asiabad.