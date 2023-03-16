Share:

QUETTA - Quetta division Commissioner Su­hailur Rehman Baloch chaired a high-level meeting regarding the imple­mentation of the building code in Quetta city and its surroundings and the resolution of the obstacles.

In the meeting, Additional Com­missioner Quetta division Saeed Ahmed Dummar, Administrator Metropolitan Corporation Abdul Jabbar Baloch, Assistant Deputy Commissioner Revenue Quetta Nisa Majbeen, Assistant Commissioner Political Quetta division Babar Khan, alongwith QDA, District Council and officers of related institutions were present in the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the com­missioner said that all possible steps should be taken regarding building code, parking and construction of il­legal buildings in Quetta city.

Because constructions against the building code are causing serious problems, due to which the people are suffering difficulties, it is im­perative to address all these issues, he said. He said that the permanent corporation has a lot of hands in the maintenance of the city, so steps would have to be taken immediately to implement the building code in the city which could get rid of these prob­lems as soon as possible.

The main reason for increased traf­fic and crowding in the city is build­ings without parking and they have not allocated space for parking, apart from this, construction work is going on all over the city and new buildings are being built every day, he said.

He said that now since the Urban Planning and Design Committee has been formed, hence all such build­ings which were under-construction and all such buildings for which con­struction permits have been received, saying that all these should be re-ex­amined by the Metropolitan Corpo­ration, something in these buildings was against the building code.

Action should be taken against those who use the space reserved for parking for business purposes, he said, adding that most of the buildings constructed earlier had dedicated basements of their plazas for parking, but later these base­ments were used for parking and other purposes.

He said that the Metropolitan Cor­poration shall be bound to ensure that all such old buildings and newly constructed buildings shall use their basements exclusively for parking, after checking all the rules and regu­lations and fulfilling all the statutory requirements of the building code, the Metropolitan Corporation will issue NOC to them.

If the Metropolitan Corporation fails to do so or any of their employ­ees is found to be lenient with anyone, cases will be registered against them under anti-corruption and severe le­gal action will be taken, he noted.

He said that concerned depart­ment should ensure the NOCs of building in order to decrease diffi­culties of Quetta city.

The constructions on the main highways of the city should be re­viewed so that timely action can be taken. The commercial activities on the newly constructed roads should be monitored from now on so as not to face any kind of problem in the future, he said.