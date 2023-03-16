Share:

KARACHI-Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Wednesday constituted a four-member committee to resolve the complaint of the Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD). The committee under the chairmanship of Additional IGP - Special Branch Khadim Hussain Rind consists of DIGP - CIA, DIGP - DL and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rapid Response Force (RRF), according to spokesman for Sindh Police. The committee has been mandated to prepare a detailed inquiry report and submit it to IGP Sindh by April 15th. IGP has instructed the committee that the inquiry report should be prepared with unbiased and factual information. Earlier, ABAD on March 9th, had written a letter to the Sindh Police chief to register a complaint against the six officials of Karachi Police involved in land grabbing and corruption.

According to the letter of Chairman ABAD, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sohrab Goth Sohail Faiz, Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Muaripur Ghulam Hussain Korai, SHO PS Manghopir Sarfaraz Awan, SHO PS Sachal Raja Tanvir, SHO PS Surjani Yasin Gujjar and an assistant sub-inspector PS Muaripur Abdul Aziz were allegedly criminally involved in land grabbing and encroachment on ABAD members’ lands. The ABAD chairman had also requested to initiate inquiries against the said officials.