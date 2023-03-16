Share:

khyber - World Consumers’ Day, observed on Wednesday in Jamrud, aimed to raise global awareness about consumers’ rights and needs.

Every year on March 15, the consumer movement observes World Consumers’ Rights Day (WCRO), intending to increase global awareness of consumer rights, protection, and empowerment.

In this regard, Assistant Director Industries and Consumers organised a walk, which was led by Assistant Commissioner, Jamrud Irfan Usman, and included tribal elders, traders, representatives of law departments including the District Food Controller, Tehsil Municipal Officer, and Civil Defense.

Participants emphasised the significance of the day and stated that the country’s consumer rights had been protected by the Consumer Act of 1997. The day was an opportunity to promote basic consumer rights, they added, and it also gave people a chance to protest market abuses and social injustices.

Later, banners were placed at the offices of the AC and the City Mayor to inform the public of their legal rights as consumers.