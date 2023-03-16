Share:

ISLAMABAD - A local court on Wednesday granted post-arrest bail to Axact company’s chief executive Shoaib Sheikh in a case regarding bribing a judge in fake degree case. Special Judge Central Muhammad Azam Khan heard the case filed by the legal team of the accused. The court accepted the bail against surety bonds worth Rs 50 thousands. It may be mentioned here that ear­lier judicial magistrate Abbas Shah had ordered to send the accused jail on judicial remand after end­ing of five days physical custody by the FIA. The FIA prosecutor said that they had not recovered any­thing from the accused but investigation was done from him during the custody. He prayed the court to grant more two-day custody of the accused. The de­fence lawyer said that the case was just victimization of his client. He questioned whether the said judge was also arrested. The session judge had denied the allegation of receiving bribe, he said. He prayed the court to discharge his client from the FIR. The court rejected the request of the prosecution for more re­mand and send the accused jail in judicial custody.