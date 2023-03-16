Share:

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has killed two terrorists of banned outfit in the jurisdiction of Police station Dera Town Bhagwani Peshawar.

According to CTD officials, one terrorist of the banned outfit has escaped the incident spot.

The CTD has confiscated two kalashnikovs, four hand grenade and 6 magazines while the killed terrorists were indentified as Akhtar Munir and Abdul Aziz.

These terrorists were involved in numerous terror activities and cases has been registered.

Earlier, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) foiled terrorist attack and claimed to kill seven of them in crossfire in North Waziristan.

The terrorists attacked CTD team in North Waziristan, when they were moving suspected terrorists to Bannu. Security sources said that the attack took place last night at Mir Ali Bypass.

In the crossfire with the security forces, three suspects in the custody and four terrorists of the banned outfit, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were shot dead, while 5 to 6 terrorists managed to flee the scene by taking advantage of darkness, the sources said.