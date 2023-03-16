Share:

HYDERABAD - Hyderabad police claimed to have killed a dacoit wanted in more than 21 cases in an encounter here late Tuesday night. According to spokesman, an encounter was occurred in Latifabad unit 04 as armed dacoits started firing at patrolling police and in retaliatory fire a suspect identified as Himat Ali Malano was killed on the spot. In the initial investigation, it was found that the accused who was killed in the police encounter belonged to a notorious dacoit gang. The slain accused and his accomplices were active in motorcycle, cash snatching in different areas of Hyderabad, the spokesman claimed. The deceased accused, who belongs to Qamber Shahdadkot, along with his other accomplices had escaped after robbing Shah Bukhari Motors located on Main Wadhu Wah Road Qasimabad with Rs. 0.5 million cash and 2 mobile phones worth Rs 100000. As per further information received from the record, the slain accused was involved in more than 21 cases in Hyderabad, Thatta and other districts of Sindh. The accused Himmat Ali Malano was involved in dozens of motorcycle theft cases and was wanted by the police, the spokesman added.