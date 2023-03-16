Share:

A Pakistani Finance Minister during the course of 2021-23 trying to manage debt must be cursing his luck. Earlier, a pandemic caused havoc and any full or partial debt servicing relief by the lenders and wealthy relating to the same ended in December 2021, and as if that was not enough for a vulnerable economy like that of Pakistan, Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine in February 2022 and jumpy investors began to ditch Pakistan’s financial instruments (bonds, sukuk, etc.), because invariably as investors move to minimise risk from portfolios, the weaker instruments are always first to suffer amidst a financial market chaos. The problem didn’t end here for us: In March 2022, the Federal Reserve of the US began to raise interest rates to tackle inflation at home (a phenomenon and a level it had not witnessed in more than two decades) thereby making financing increasingly pricy around the world in general and for developing economies in particular; and then the final nail in the coffin, China, Pakistan’s closest and most dependable friend and one of the largest economic partners of Pakistan started the struggle in itself owing to its rumbling property-debt problem and a skewed lockdown policy to achieve zero Covid-19.

All this compounded by some critical policy follies of our own doing collectively took its toll. Certain needless populist policies (petroleum prices to name one) by the Khan government and a rapidly deteriorating economic situation saw IMF move in to put us on the list of 23 most distressed economies (or at high risk) of the world and even suspended its on-going program for want of certain tough measures it demanded from the Pakistani government to. Thereafter, we saw musical chairs of finance ministers making the situation get from bad to worse with even today the lender of the resort, IMF, still shying away from stepping in. Needless to say that during this period 3 out of the 23 countries have already defaulted (including those of Zambia and Sri Lanka) and quite a few others stand on the brink.

In addition to the above the alarming bad news is that Pakistan sits amongst the world’s highest interest payment bills relative to its revenues. This leaves virtually no space for any kind of public spending on health or education and almost nil fiscal space for development projects. In 2010, Pakistan was spending around 5 percent of revenues servicing foreign loans, which today has jumped to almost 30 percent—in fact with each devaluation this ratio gets worse. This is much higher in comparison with the other emerging market countries, reckons the IMF. Pakistan’s foreign debt has ballooned to more than $130 billion—and an expensive one—whereas according to recent Bloomberg estimates its size of the GDP has shrunk to a mere $280 billion. And this also was an estimation when the USD: PKR parity was at 240, meaning today at 280, another 17 percent stands shaved off leaving it at the $230 mark or so. In essence, the debt to GDP ratio has reached a level where unless the country gets both, a haircut and restructuring, it simply seems impossible for it to service its debt. It is this denial that the current economic managers and powers that be have to snap out of and subsequently base their economic policymaking accordingly and likewise, also look to shape the ongoing negotiations with the IMF in light of the on-ground realities.

Basically, these problems stem from a stubborn fact or from repeated mistakes where debt-funded spending has been squandered on fanciful cum populist projects with little regard to competitive capital costs in undertaking them and a complete failure on ensuring their sustainability, in turn not only have they failed to generate enough economic growth, tax and profit revenues but have also failed to boost the much necessary export earnings to pay back the originally borrowed foreign currency loans. On the contrary, they have today become a heavy drain on the national exchequer for it to just keep them operational. Put plainly much of the spending was either inefficient or corruption-ridden or directed towards election targets aimed at mere salaries and free handouts.

Understandably the solutions are going to be painful, however, the trouble today is that while significant pain is being inflicted on the people the policy direction is rather shoddy and defeats the very purpose of an ultimate turnaround. In countries like ours where the national savings rate is very low at almost 2 percent; nearly 95 percent of the taxes are collected indirectly; and there remain plenty of sacred cows cum untouchables—in the name of ‘national interests’—the very notion of coercively being able to tax one’s way out of the debt trouble comes across as being absurd. Unless the right FBR reforms are rung, such draconian measures will soon lead to a shrinking pot culminating in business closures and in turn resulting in even lower revenues than the starting point, albeit this time coupled with significantly increased unemployment and poverty—something that may begin to happen soon and something that we can ill afford given that more than 30 percent of our rather huge 220 million population may be living below the poverty line! Unless the government quickly comes up with some innovative ways to put economic activity back on track and shores up national manufacturing and exports, deindustrialisation may reach a point of no immediate return. The thing is that the decay has become so widespread that we will require multiple teams that specialise in their respective sectors in order to unlock underlying potentials.

We have seen the other countries of our region or continent do it successfully, but we have unfortunately failed. For example, in dairy and meat our closest economic partner China imports worth almost $60billion every year, but we feature no-where in this; similarly, the global annual textile trade today exceeds $500 billion, whereas, we have a paltry share of less than 4 percent; the global annual furniture trade today is around $730 billion and we again we are completely absent, these to only name a few of the many areas. Import substitution is yet another domain where Pakistan has achieved scant little thus far or has rather been in the reverse gear—again, an initiative carrying a huge potential for growth provided pursued honestly in the national interest. The FTAs are yet another subject that needs to be reprioritised; of late we have seen Sri Lanka re-ink its trade agreements with India and China. The trouble is that for all this to happen and in order to harness the true economic potential of Pakistan, this time such an endeavour needs to be led by the private sector: China, Bangladesh, South Korea, Vietnam, and of late India. Relying repeatedly on old economic managers, be they political or bureaucratic, will only push the economy into a deeper quagmire. However, the key question is who can or will make this happen.