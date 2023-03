Share:

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that development and welfare of Balochistan is among the top priorities of the federal government.

He was talking to Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Kakar, who called on him in Islamabad on Thursday.

Besides overall political situation of the country, the administrative matters of Balochistan province also came under discussion during the meeting.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan progress is incomplete without the development of Balochistan.