QUETTA - Balochistan Health Secretary Saleh Muhammad Nasir on Wednesday said the dividends of mea­sures taken to improve the health sector would reach the common man directly.

“One should work with the spirit of serving humanity while making better use of resources,” he maintained. He expressed these views during the inauguration of the Gastroenterology Depart­ment at the Civil Hospital Quetta.

Medical Superintendent (MS) Civil Hospital Dr Javed Akhtar, deputy medical superintendents, heads of all departments of the civil hospital and senior doctors attended the inaugural ceremony.

The secretary also said that the gastroenterolo­gy unit initially consisted of 10 beds which would provide endoscopy services, admissions and out­door OPD facilities six days a week.

“The provision of medical facilities in hospitals is being regularly reviewed,” he said, adding that steps were afoot to improve the health facilities in the government-run hospitals of the province.