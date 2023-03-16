Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Punjab President Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Thursday night said she evaded an arrest attempt in Lahore.

Talking to the media while sitting inside her car, she said the police stopped her at Shadman underpass and asked her to surrender. “I inquired what my crime was and sought arrest warrants to which they did not respond”, she added. She locked the car, she said and informed the party leadership of the situation.

She said the police left after the party workers had arrived. “I am heading to my clinic and will move the court against it later”, she added.

Meanwhile, Lahore CCPO Bilal Kamyana said the police neither tried nor were not intended to arrest Ms. Rashid. “Reports about her arrest are false”, he added.

Earlier, an alleged audio of the conversation between Ms. Rashid and President Dr. Arif Alvi surfaced wherein both could be heard discussing the situation in Lahore ahead of elections in Punjab. Ms. Rashid was of the view that PTI chief Imran Khan must surrender himself before the court.