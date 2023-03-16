Share:

The weather got pleasant after it drizzled in different areas of Lahore on Thursday. Dark clouds covered the sky and intermittent drizzle continued.

Light rain continued on Davis Road and Abbott Road. Shimla Pahari, Mall Road, Canal Road and Railway Station also experienced drizzle, people came out of their homes to enjoy the pleasant weather.

The humidity ratio in Lahore was 44%, the wind speed was 14 km per hour, the minimum temperature recorded in the city was 17 degrees celsius and the maximum was 32 degrees celsius and the visibility was up to 22 kilometers.