ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) yesterday shared the schedule of new delimitations for Islamabad local government (LG) polls. According to the ECP schedule, the delimitation process has begun for 125 union councils (UCs). The commission will establish 750 general wards and 250 women wards in the constituencies. According to the electoral watchdog, the delimitation process of Islamabad will be completed by May 18. The regional election commissioner Rawalpindi was given the responsibility of the delimitations. The objections regarding the constituencies will be submitted to the authority concerned comprising election commissioners of Islamabad and Rawalpindi
