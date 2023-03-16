Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Paki­stan (ECP) yesterday shared the schedule of new delimitations for Islamabad local government (LG) polls. According to the ECP sched­ule, the delimitation process has begun for 125 union councils (UCs). The commission will establish 750 general wards and 250 women wards in the constituencies. Ac­cording to the electoral watchdog, the delimitation process of Islam­abad will be completed by May 18. The regional election commissioner Rawalpindi was given the respon­sibility of the delimitations. The objections regarding the constitu­encies will be submitted to the au­thority concerned comprising elec­tion commissioners of Islamabad and Rawalpindi