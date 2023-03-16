Share:

BADIN-Education Works Department (EWD) Badin has affirmed 536 school buildings of district Badin as deteriorating conditions including 375 Primary Schools, 92 Elementary & middle Schools and 69 Govt High Schools & written the letter to the higher authorities for the repair and renovation on the immediate basis amid to save the countless precious lives of the students.

This, according to the incredible sources more than 536 schools of different Talukas including Badin, Matli, Talhar, Tando Bago and SF Rahu including primary, elementary, middle and high schools were declared as deteriorating conditions and posing threat to more than three thousands precious lives of innocent enrolled children of these schools.

Sources told the authorities of the Education Works Department Badin has informed the concerned higher authorities in written and some of them also declared worsen and have been closed amid to protect the precious lives of children from any untoward event. Other hand, social activists, human right actors and citizens have demanded from the concerned higher authorities to take immediate notice of these deteriorating conditions of the school buildings and assure the repair or renovation work of the said schools.