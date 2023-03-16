Share:

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif says the Federation and provinces will have to work together for welfare of the masses.

He expressed these views while meeting with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who called on him in Islamabad today.

Overall political situation of the country besides issues related to Sindh province came under discussion in the meeting.

The Prime Minister said ongoing development projects initiated by the Federal government in Sindh will be completed at the earliest.

He said Thar Coal project will not only meet the country's energy needs but it will also open new avenues for development in the region.

Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal and Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq were also present in the meeting.

Dr Fowzia Siddiqui, sister of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui, calls on the Prime Minister

Dr Fowzia Siddiqui, sister of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui, called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad today.

During the meeting, she appreciated the measures that Government is undertaking for Dr. Aafia's well-being and requested the government to speed up efforts for the early release of Dr. Aafia.

The Prime Minister assured Dr. Fowzia Siddiqui of the government's full support.

He lauded Dr. Fowzia's untiring efforts in the pursuit of justice for her sister and prayed for the well-being and good health of Dr. Aafia.

The Prime Minister also instructed the Foreign Ministry to remain fully engaged with the US government, as well as Pakistan's Mission in Washington, for Dr. Aafia's well-being and for her early release.

It merits to mention that former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif also had made robust efforts for release of Dr. Aafia.