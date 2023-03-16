Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Foreign Office spokesperson on Wednesday said that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari did not retain any gift and de­posited all to the Toshakhana. Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said this in a statement issued on misre­porting in media regarding the retention of gifts by the foreign minister. “The Foreign Minister did not retain any gift and de­posited all in Toshakhana of the Cabinet Division, in full compli­ance with the government pol­icy,” she said. She said, “Howev­er some of the gifts that were assessed by the Cabinet Divi­sion to be of value less than Rs 30,000 were returned to him in accordance with the laid down procedures.”