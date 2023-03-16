Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore Waste Management Company is working as per special cleaning plan to provide a clean environment to cricket fans dur­ing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8. On the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Gaddafi Stadium has already been declared a zero waste zone. In this regard LWMC has ensured cleaning of stadium before Lahore vs Multan Match. CEO LWMC Babar Sahib Din said that the preparations of LWMC remained at peak before all the PSL 8 Lahore matches. More than 125 workers had been deployed inside the Gaddafi Stadium and 70 workers outside the stadium. He said that 110 workers had been deployed at the parking lots and adjoining roads for cricket spectators.