ISLAMABAD - The federal government on Wednesday removed Inspector General of Gilgit-Baltistan Mohammad Saeed Wazir from his post following the allegations that a GB ‘force’ was employed to attack the Punjab police personnel at former prime minister Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence in Lahore.
The development comes as clashes between PTI workers and law enforcement agencies got intensified for the second day, as the Punjab police tried to arrest Imran after an Islamabad court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against the PTI chairman. According to a notification, Mohammad Saeed has been directed to report to the Establishment Division, while Grade-20 police officer Dar Ali Khattak from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province has been appointed as the new IG of Gilgit-Baltistan police. Earlier in the day, Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb had alleged that a Gilgit-Baltistan “force” was being employed to attack the Punjab police. She claimed that Imran wanted “anarchy and chaos across the country”, adding that the incumbent government had nothing to do with his arrest.