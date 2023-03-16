Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government on Wednesday re­moved Inspector General of Gilgit-Baltistan Mo­hammad Saeed Wazir from his post following the allegations that a GB ‘force’ was employed to attack the Punjab police personnel at former prime minister Imran Khan’s Zaman Park resi­dence in Lahore.

The development comes as clashes between PTI workers and law enforcement agencies got intensified for the second day, as the Pun­jab police tried to arrest Imran after an Islam­abad court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against the PTI chairman. According to a noti­fication, Mohammad Saeed has been directed to report to the Establishment Division, while Grade-20 police officer Dar Ali Khattak from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province has been ap­pointed as the new IG of Gilgit-Baltistan police. Earlier in the day, Federal Information Minis­ter Marriyum Aurangzeb had alleged that a Gil­git-Baltistan “force” was being employed to at­tack the Punjab police. She claimed that Imran wanted “anarchy and chaos across the coun­try”, adding that the incumbent government had nothing to do with his arrest.