The government has announced the prices of petroleum products for the next fortnight.

The new prices of petrol with an increase of five rupees is 272 rupees, High Speed diesel with an increase of 13 rupees is 293, Kerosene oil with an increase of 2.56 rupees is 190.29 rupees while the price of light diesel oil has been kept unchanged.

The new prices are effective from Thursday .