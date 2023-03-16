Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marri­yum Aurangzeb has said that the government had nothing to do with the arrest warrants of Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf (PTI) Chairman Im­ran Khan as the police were implementing the court orders.

"Imran has been giv­ing the impression that the government is ar­resting him, but the me­dia should inform the people about the ac­tual position regard­ing Imran Khan's arrest warrants," the minis­ter said while talking to media persons here on Wednesday. "A cow­ardly person, a foreign agent, a Toshakahana thief, Tyrian's father, a criminal of contempt of court is on the run from the police”, she maintained. Without naming Imran Khan, Marriyum Aurangzeb said, “This person was trying to give the impression that he was disabled and elderly, his leg was plastered and his life was in danger”. She said Imran had the habit of telling lies and had been claiming that he was ready for agita­tion but at the same time he was sick for appear­ance in the courts. Terming Imran a hypocrite and cowardly person, she said the liar wanted anarchy and civil war in Pakistan. She said Imran was de­sirous of creating chaos in Pakistan, and was mis­leading the people by blaming the government for his arrest order. “If the government had to arrest Imran, it had the power of the state, the authority was there, which Imran Khan used for the last four years by jailing his political opponents”, she said.

“This person was hiding behind children and women and using them as a shield,” she said, adding this person was using a human bunker and trying to give the impression that the government was ar­resting him and the government wanted to kill him.

The people of Pakistan should know that Imran Khan was wanted in the cases of foreign funding, Tyrian case, Toshakhana, Zeba judge contempt of court, she maintained. The minister said the court issued the arrest warrant for Imran Khan and di­rected the police to produce him in the court after arrest. Imran Khan should know that his political obituary had been written as no leader ever tried to take shelter behind women and children.