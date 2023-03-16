Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government has increased the prices of High Speed Diesel and Petrol by Rs 13/litre and Rs5/li­tre respectively for the last fortnightly of March.

The government has increased the prices of Petrol, High Speed Diesel and Kerosene oil, while the rate of Light Diesel Oil has been kept un­changed for the last fortnightly (March 16 to 31) of the ongoing month.

In the last fortnight, Platts Singapore prices reg­istered an increase, said a notification issued by Finance Division late Wednesday night. This along with a depreciation of Pakistani Rupee has result­ed in an increase of POL products in Pakistan, the notification added.

Accordingly, the price of MS(Petrol) has been in­creased by Rs.5/litre and price of HSD has been increased by Rs. 13/litre. The increase in price of Kerosene oil has been kept at Rs. 2.56 by reducing govt dues on it, claimed the statement. Similarly, the price of Light Diesel Oil has been kept constant by adjusting govt dues as well.

After the increase of Rs 5/litre the price of Petrol gone up to Rs 172/litre from the earlier Rs 167/litre, High Speed Diesel with the hike of Rs 13/li­tre gone up from Rs 280/litre to Rs 193/litre and Kerosene price with the increase of Rs 2.56/liter reached Rs 190.29/litre from Rs 187.73/litre. The price of Light Diesel Oil has been maintained at Rs 184.68/litre.