LAHORE - In the run-up to the Punjab Assembly elections scheduled for April 30, former Punjab chief minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday filed his nomination papers from three provincial constituencies of Lahore. Hamza will be contesting elections from PP-146, 147 and 163. The PML-N had won these three constituencies in the 2018 general elections. Hamza Shehbaz, Mian Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman and Mian Naseer had emerged victorious from these seats respectively. With only two days left in the filing of nomination papers, the PML-N’s Senior Vice-President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz has not yet filed nomination papers from any constituency. The Election Commission of Pakistan has extended the last date for filing of nomination papers for two days.
