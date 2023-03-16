Share:

LAHORE - In the run-up to the Punjab Assem­bly elections scheduled for April 30, former Punjab chief minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif on Wednes­day filed his nomination papers from three provincial constituen­cies of Lahore. Hamza will be con­testing elections from PP-146, 147 and 163. The PML-N had won these three constituencies in the 2018 general elections. Hamza Shehbaz, Mian Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman and Mian Naseer had emerged victori­ous from these seats respectively. With only two days left in the filing of nomination papers, the PML-N’s Senior Vice-President and Chief Or­ganizer Maryam Nawaz has not yet filed nomination papers from any constituency. The Election Commis­sion of Pakistan has extended the last date for filing of nomination papers for two days.