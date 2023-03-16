Share:

LAHORE - Home Economics Uni­versity B team defeated Himayat-e-Islam Degree College for Women by a big margin of 24-12 in the final of Jashan-e-Baharan Women Basketball Tour­nament played under the banner of Pakistan Bas­ketball Federation (PBBF) the other day.

The teams of Himayat-e-Islam Degree College for Women, Queen Mary Col­lege, Paragon City, Home Economics University A and Home Economics Uni­versity B participated in the tournament.

The players of Home Economics University B team dominated the match proceedings right from the beginning. Nazia scored 8 points while Sha­zia and Esha contributed 4 points each in their team’s triumph. For Himayat-e- Islam College team, Hira Javed scored 6 points fol­lowed by Kainaat Akbar and Anam Akbar with 4 and 2 points respectively.

Member PCB Manage­ment Committee Nauman Butt, Asif Lodhi, Mohsin Nawaz, Col Naseem Butt, Col Asif Dar, Sehar Khan, Hakeem Usman, Maj Sal­eem and Rukhsana Gillani were the guests of honour at the final match.