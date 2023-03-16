LAHORE - Home Economics University B team defeated Himayat-e-Islam Degree College for Women by a big margin of 24-12 in the final of Jashan-e-Baharan Women Basketball Tournament played under the banner of Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) the other day.
The teams of Himayat-e-Islam Degree College for Women, Queen Mary College, Paragon City, Home Economics University A and Home Economics University B participated in the tournament.
The players of Home Economics University B team dominated the match proceedings right from the beginning. Nazia scored 8 points while Shazia and Esha contributed 4 points each in their team’s triumph. For Himayat-e- Islam College team, Hira Javed scored 6 points followed by Kainaat Akbar and Anam Akbar with 4 and 2 points respectively.
Member PCB Management Committee Nauman Butt, Asif Lodhi, Mohsin Nawaz, Col Naseem Butt, Col Asif Dar, Sehar Khan, Hakeem Usman, Maj Saleem and Rukhsana Gillani were the guests of honour at the final match.