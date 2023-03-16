Share:

Police have registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and other party leaders over violence in Zaman park.

The case has been registered at the Race Course police station under various sections including terrorism, interference in state affairs, illegal gathering and refusing to receive court summons on the complaint of SHO Rehan Anwar.

The FIR alleged the party workers and hundreds of supporters committed serious crimes at the nod of the defiant politician. It added that the PTI workers created problems for public damages state properties as they resorted to use petrol bombs.

The violent clashes inflicted injuries on 63 policemen, including the DIG operations of the Islamabad police, it has been alleged.

The Punjab capital has been seen volatile situation for hours after clashes erupted between PTO protesters and law enforcers when the capital police reached to arrest Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case. Footages showed police used tear gas shelling, water cannons while protesters resorted to stone pelting and petrol bombs to block the arrest of their leader

The clashes started from Tuesday and continued till the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday ordered the police to stop operation at Zaman park till 10pm of Thursday.

The former prime minister was ousted from office by a no-confidence vote last year, and has been snarled in a series of legal cases, including Toshakhana as he calls for early elections in the country.

On Monday, Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal restored the arrest warrants issued against the PTI chief after he skipped the indictment for the fourth time. The judge turned down his exemption plea and ordered the authorities to produce the suspect before court on March 18.

Last week, the IHC suspended the non-bailable arrest warrants issued against the former PM by Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal in the graft case related to the purchase and sale of gifts from the Toshakhana till March 13.

IHC chief justice Aamer Farooq accepted Khan's plea against judge's decision and directed the PTI chairman to ensure that he appears or March 13 before the trial court that had issued the arrest warrants.

The Case

Last year, a reference was filed against him by lawmakers from the ruling coalition accusing him of not sharing the details of gifts he retained from Toshakhana in his assets declarations and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had concluded in October last year that the PTI chief filed false statements regarding the gifts.

The electoral watchdog subsequently, disqualified him for being dishonest and corrupt and approached the district and sessions court seeking criminal proceedings Imran Khan for allegedly misleading officials about the gifts.