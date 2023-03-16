Share:

Claims Imran striving to ‘implement his foreign agenda’.

ISLAMABAD - Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednes­day said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan had been hiding behind his workers to escape arrest.

Addressing a press conference here, he said Imran Khan was a “cow­ard” who had not only used his party workers as a shield but also made them stand against the state.

The state must establish its writ and ensure Imran’s arrest for the “crimes he committed during his ten­ure”, Fazl added. He said many politi­cal leaders were arrested during the tenure of Imran Khan’s government which even failed to prove a single allegation in a court of law. “Imran Khan should show some courage and face the law,” the JUI chief said, add­ing he was hell-bent on spreading chaos and anarchy in the country to achieve his ulterior motives.

He said the country could not be run on the whims of Imran Khan, who first abandoned the Parliament and then resorted to “inciting vio­lence in the country”. Fazl said Imran Khan was striving to “implement his foreign agenda in the country”, but he would not be allowed to do so at any cost. He said the situation in La­hore was grim as the entire city had been turned into a battlefield caus­ing inconvenience to the masses.