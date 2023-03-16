LAHORE - The ITC Open Tennis Tournament will commence from March 18 at Islamabad Tennis Complex (ITC) to providethe opportunities to the youngsters from twin cities to show their skills in the two days event. According to the tournament chief organizer Fazal Subhan, Khadija Laghari had been appointed as the chairperson organizing committee of the tournament while Kamran Khalil would act as tournament director with the collaboration of Islamabad Tennis Complex and Impetus. He said that eight categories of competitions will be held in the two-day tournament, including men’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s singles, boys U-18, ladies U-18, boys U-14, boys/girls U-12 (mixed) and boys/girls U-10 (mixed) categories. The finals will be held on March 19, whereas prizes and certificates will be distributed among the winning players after the final competitions.
Share:
Staff Reporter
March 16, 2023
Share: