LAHORE - The ITC Open Tennis Tour­nament will commence from March 18 at Islamabad Ten­nis Complex (ITC) to provi­dethe opportunities to the youngsters from twin cities to show their skills in the two days event. According to the tournament chief orga­nizer Fazal Subhan, Khadija Laghari had been appointed as the chairperson organiz­ing committee of the tourna­ment while Kamran Khalil would act as tournament director with the collabo­ration of Islamabad Tennis Complex and Impetus. He said that eight categories of competitions will be held in the two-day tournament, in­cluding men’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s singles, boys U-18, ladies U-18, boys U-14, boys/girls U-12 (mixed) and boys/girls U-10 (mixed) categories. The fi­nals will be held on March 19, whereas prizes and cer­tificates will be distributed among the winning players after the final competitions.