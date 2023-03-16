Share:

RAWALPINDI - The judges of twin cities on Wednesday visited the Central Jail Adiala, Rawalpindi and checked the record of prisoners, listened to their complaints and issued immediate orders for addressing the problems being faced by them.

District and Session Judge (DSJ) Rawalpindi Syed Muhammad Ilyas, DSJ Islamabad (East) Syed Muhammad Haroon, Senior Civil Judge Ghulam Akbar and Civil Judge Adnan Rasheed paid visit to Adiala Jail.

Superintendent of Jail Asad Warraich, Deputy Superintendent Jail Malik Akram Awan and other officers received the judges upon their arrival and gave detailed briefing on all matters.

The judges of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad visited different parts of jail, had interactions with inmates and expressed satisfaction over facilities being provided to prisoners by the jail administration.

According to Superintendent Adiala Jail Asad Warraich, DSJ Rawalpindi Syed Muhammad Ilyas and Senior Civil Judge Ghulam Akbar have ordered for release of 24 under-trial prisoners involved in petty cases and on personal surety bonds. Likewise, the jail authorities also released three under-trial prisoners involved in petty cases following orders of DSJ Islamabad (East) Syed Muhammad Haroon and Civil Judge Adnan Rasheed on personal surety bonds.

Meanwhile, Al Shifa Trust in cooperation with Oil and Gas Department Company Limited organized two-day free eye camp inside the jail.

As many as 1,354 inmates were brought to free eye camp for checkup. The doctors had provided medicines to 1,167 prisoners while glasses to 1,271 inmates. Some 25 prisoners underwent surgery.

On the occasion, DIG Prisons Rawalpindi Region Abdul Rauf and Superintendent Asad Warraich also visited free eye camp.