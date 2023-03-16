Share:

Peshawar - A meeting on the Sehat Card Plus scheme was held on Wednesday, with Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Azam Khan in the chair, to discuss in detail various Sehat Card Plus-related issues.

The meeting was attended by Dr Abid Jamil, Advisor to the Chief Minister for Health, Secretary Finance Ayaz Khan, Special Secretary Health Ubaidullah Kaka-Khel, Project Director Dr Riaz Tanoli, and other relevant officials.

While briefing the forum on Sehat Card Plus, it was revealed that the scheme provided free treatment facilities to 9.7 million households in the province for Rs 28 billion per year. Participants were also informed that a total of 1139 healthcare facilities, including public and private hospitals, have been appointed to provide quality healthcare services to citizens.

The forum thoroughly discussed the various aspects of the Sehat card scheme with the goal of further streamlining operational matters and decided to form a high-level committee comprised of health sector experts who will submit short and midterm proposals for the purpose.

The committee will make shortterm proposals that fall within the mandate of the caretaker provincial government, but long-term initiatives will be proposed for the next provincial government. Furthermore, the committee will make recommendations for improving the service delivery system in the province’s rural health facilities.

The Sehat Card Plus scheme, according to Chief Minister Azam Khan, is an important step for public welfare and could be improved further by removing flaws in the process.

“We have to make sure that people are getting the most out of the scheme,” he said. Azam Khan also directed that the relevant departments submit a report on the utilisation of funds allocated for the maintenance of the province’s various hospitals.