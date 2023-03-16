Share:

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa education department has banned the duties of teachers in elections and exams.

As per details, the KP education department has issued a notification regarding teachers busy in census.

They directed the concerned departments to not include teachers in any training as huge number of teachers are already busy in census.

The letter further stated that appointments and postings of teacher are stopped till the completion of census.

Furthermore, the education department has send letter to all the boards, directors and other concerned officials.

Earlier, Chief Census Commissioner Dr Naeem uz Zafar inaugurated Pakistan’s first-ever digital population and housing census.

The Council of Common Interest on January 13,2022 had ordered digital census in the country.

Around 121,000 field enumerators deployed for the field operation of census. The process will be completed by April 1 and the data will be released by April 30 which will then be approved by the Council of Common Interests (CCI),” a spokesperson of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) earlier said.