Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Centre for Excellence in Countering Violent Extremism (KPCE-CVE) has signed an MoU with the Institute of Management Sciences Peshawar (IM Sciences) to strengthen its staff.

The signing ceremony took place on Tuesday at the Institute of Management Sciences’ Human Resource Development Centre.

The MoU aims to increase the capacity of the KPCE-CVE staff through research methods training and other skill development programmes. The training will last 2-3 months and will include an introduction to basic service laws, data collection, analysis, and report writing skills.

The IM Sciences will train up to 20 officers from the centre for excellence in countering violent extremism, with a focus on four modules: Introduction to Basic Laws, Data Collection Tools & Techniques, Analysis Tools & Techniques, and Report Writing (various formats & templates).

“This MOU is intended to train officers shortlisted by the KPCE-CVE to enhance their research skills and other management capabilities for future endeavours,” said Dr Ayaz Khan, Chief Coordination Officer of the KPCE-CVE. “The total duration of this training will be 2-3 months,” he added.

“The Institute of Management Sciences, Peshawar is the leading provider of training/courses in Peace & Conflict Studies, Advance Research Methods & Techniques, and it offers, among other programmes, training in Advance Research Methods to MS/Phil & PhD scholars,” said Professor Dr Usman Ghani, Director of IM Sciences.