LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi has reached the Services Hospital, Lahore early Wednesday morning to in­quire after the police personnel injured in clashes with the PTI workers. He met with the DIG Operations Islamabad Shahzad Bukhari, SHO Kot Lakhpat police station Ashfaq, SHO Nishtar police station Shabbir Awan and other police personnel. Cat and mouse game was played throughout the day outside the Zaman Park residence of former prime min­ister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan when police went to his house with non-bailable arrest warrants. Meanwhile, Care­taker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has stated that law will take its course against law violators. He expresses these viewed during a visit to Services Hospital in Lahore on Wednesday, he inquired after the health of police personnel and officials who were injured due to stone pelting of Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers.

GOVT ANNOUNCES CLOSURE OF SCHOOLS, COLLEGES

The district administration announced on Wednesday that all educational institutions would remain closed on account of the prevailing law and order situation in the city. A notification to this effect was also issued by Lahore Commissioner Ali Rand­hawa. “All public and private educational institutions will re­main closed in Garhi Shahu, Jail Road, Mall Road and Mian Mir,” the notification read. The decision comes as school vans, am­bulances and general public got stuck at different places in the provincial capital on Tuesday following clashes between police and PTI supporters outside Imran Khan’s residence in Zaman Park as they tried to detain PTI chief on a court order. A tense situation prevailed in Lahore in the early hours of Wednesday as police made a fresh attempt to arrest former prime minister Imran Khan but they were facing resistance from hundreds of his supporters gathered outside his residence in Zaman Park