Share:

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday barred the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for holding a public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan on March 19 (Sunday).

IHC’s Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh issued the ruling on a petition filed by PTI leader Hammad Azhar against the imposition of Section 144 in the Punjab capital. He directed the political party to sit with administration to chalk out a mechanism.

Justice Sheikh directed the PTI to hold discussion with Inspector General of Police, Punjab Usman Anwar and Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman to find a way out. He remarked, “You must not interrupt the system”.

“A plan should be devised 15 days prior to the holding of the rally,” the judge remarked.

On March 13, PTI chairman announced a power show at Minar-e-Pakistan on March 19 (Sunday) while addressing the participants of his election. He said the public release of Toshakhana's record brought facts to light. "The whole nation has to fight", he added.

The rally came as a schedule for elections in Punjab has been announced. The polls are scheduled to be held on April 30.

On March 12, the caretaker Punjab government imposed Section 144 in Lahore after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman announced the rally to start his election campaign. This was the second time in less than a week that the interim government had imposed the restriction ahead of the election rally of the party.