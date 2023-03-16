Share:

Books are among the most valuable things in the world. We need to realize that books give us hope and motivation when we are feeling down. Unfortunately, many of our youth do not understand the value of books, and those who do value them often lack the resources to purchase them. In this situation, we all need libraries where students can access books and do something productive in their spare time.

The lack of libraries is a severe problem in Pakistan, particularly in Karachi. The number of libraries is limited, and even when students are fortunate enough to find them, the majority of the books they need are not available. We must work to address this issue. For those who read this, I urge you to donate your books to libraries. It may be helpful for our youth and enable them to learn and grow.

NOSHEEN SIDDIQUI,

Karachi.