KARACHI - As the clashes between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers and law enforcement personnel intensified Wednesday morning for the second consecutive day in Lahore’s Zaman Park area to arrest Chairman Imran Khan, Pakistani celebri­ties reacted to the chaos impacting the coun­try’s political and economic stability. Actress Mahira Khan, taking to her Twitter, deemed the vio­lent confrontations “ridicu­lous”. “This is absolutely ri­diculous!” she tweeted. The Maula Jutt star also wished for everyone’s safety, as the situation of law and order worsened since the clashes began a day earlier. “Pray­ing for everyone’s safety and for some sanity to prevail!” the Bol actress wrote in her tweet. Meanwhile, Adnan Siddiqui felt the support for Khan, in the form of people taking to the streets, was incredible to witness. “It’s incredible to wit­ness people from all walks of life coming to­gether with a shared sense of purpose, fueled by their passion and dedication,” he wrote. Sid­diqui termed the support for Khan on the roads as “unprecedented” in the country’s history. “Such an outpouring of support for a leader is unprecedented in the history of our country,” the actor wrote. Singer and actor Farhan Saeed, via his official Twitter account, questioned ‘ac­tors’ and ‘players’ regarding their support for Khan. “When @ImranKhanPTI became PM, all the actors, players were so quick to congratu­late him, even go and meet him,” he wrote in his tweet. The Suno Chanda lead add­ed that those people have now either ‘changed their opinion’ or are ‘scared to speak’. “Today either they have changed their opin­ion about him which is fair enough, they have all the right or they’re scared to speak which is worri­some,” he mentioned. Singer-turned-actor Haroon Shahid, meanwhile, censured the gov­ernment for the clashes adding that a catas­trophe is ‘loading’. ‘The shelling didn’t work, they’re all set to try the bullets! Catastrophe loading....’ Shahid tweeted.