MULTAN - Multan police arrested a man for uploading videos on social platform while holding weapons in his hand during a raid conducted here on Wednesday. According to a police spokesperson, accused Furqan Ramzan son of Muhammad Ramzan resident of Muhallah Nasirabad Mumtazabad uploaded different videos on social media while holding weapons in hand and violated the government orders regarding ban on displaying weapon. The police team arrested the accused during a raid in the area. The police have also recovered weapons from his possession and registered a case against him.
March 16, 2023
