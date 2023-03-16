Share:

MULTAN - Multan police arrested a man for uploading videos on social plat­form while holding weapons in his hand during a raid conducted here on Wednesday. According to a police spokesperson, accused Furqan Ramzan son of Muham­mad Ramzan resident of Muhal­lah Nasirabad Mumtazabad up­loaded different videos on social media while holding weapons in hand and violated the govern­ment orders regarding ban on displaying weapon. The police team arrested the accused during a raid in the area. The police have also recovered weapons from his possession and registered a case against him.