LOS ANGELES - Mila Kunis has been announced to star alongside Michael Ke­aton in upcoming com­edy film Goodrich. Go­odrich revolves around the life of an art dealer Andy Goodrich played by Michael Keaton, the mov­ie also marks Keaton’s return to the comedy content years after star­ring in dramatic works. According to Deadline, the upcoming film will kick off filming in April in Los Angeles, it will star Kunis as Andy’s pregnant grown daughter, Grace. The actress, who starred as Jackie Burkhart in the popular sitcom, That 70’s Show is no stranger to comedy. She also ap­peared in holiday com­edy Bad Moms and Bad Moms 2. Goodrich will depict the story of Andy’s upset life after his young­er second wife leaves him and threatens him to di­vorce, while she signs up for a 90-day rehab pro­gramme. The art dealer is now with his 9-year-old twins, not knowing the task of modern par­enting and compelled to seek the help and sup­port of his daughter from his first marriage. This results into the begin­ning of a better relation­ship between Andy and Grace. Keaton will also executive produce the movie alongside Amy Pascal, who has worked on Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Little Women. Goodrich release date is unknown for now, but Keaton can be seen as the caped crusader, Batman in the upcoming DC film, The Flash, which is slated for June 16, 2023.