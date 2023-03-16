MUZAFFARGARH - A minor boy was critically injured by a pet dog bite at Shah Jamal Road, rescuers told here Wednesday. The victim named Zain, son of Sajid, a resident of Mehr Chowk was going to mosque for recitation of Quran. In the meantime, a pet dog of the neighbour appeared to attack him all of the sudden, leaving the child critically injured. Rescue control room informed the police before shifting the victim to DHQ Hospital. The hospital sources said that treatment of the injured was continued with vaccine administered to save his life.
DEAF, DUMB STUDENTS TAKE PART IN MARATHON RACE
About 47 deaf and dumb students, including male and female, took part in a marathon race held in connection with Jashan-e-Baharan here on Wednesday. According to official sources, in the boys category, a total of 32 deaf and dumb students took part in the event. Students namely Adeel-ur-Reham, Tayyab Abbas and Muhammad Amjid secured first, second and third positions, respectively.