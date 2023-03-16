Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - A minor boy was criti­cally injured by a pet dog bite at Shah Jamal Road, rescuers told here Wednesday. The victim named Zain, son of Sajid, a resident of Mehr Chowk was going to mosque for recita­tion of Quran. In the meantime, a pet dog of the neighbour ap­peared to attack him all of the sudden, leav­ing the child critically injured. Rescue control room informed the po­lice before shifting the victim to DHQ Hospital. The hospital sources said that treatment of the injured was con­tinued with vaccine administered to save his life.

DEAF, DUMB STUDENTS TAKE PART IN MARATHON RACE

About 47 deaf and dumb students, includ­ing male and female, took part in a marathon race held in connection with Jashan-e-Baharan here on Wednesday. According to official sources, in the boys category, a total of 32 deaf and dumb students took part in the event. Students namely Adeel-ur-Reham, Tayyab Ab­bas and Muhammad Amjid secured first, sec­ond and third positions, respectively.