Share:

FAISALABAD - A woman was strangled to death by her husband for honour in the limits of Chak Jhumra police on Wednesday.

According to the po­lice, accused Muham­mad Ali, resident of Chak No 106-JB was doubtful about the char­acter of his wife Uzma Parveen. Over the issue, the accused strangled her to death and later surrendered him to the police station.

The deceased was mother of three chil­dren. The police shifted the body to the mortu­ary for autopsy and col­lected forensic evidence from the crime scene, and had launched inves­tigation.

MOTORCYCLIST INJURED BY KITE STRING

A teenager riding a motorcycle was injured by a kite string near Gulberg police station.

A police report said here Wednesday that Husnain, 18, of Sidhu­pura alongwith his un­cle Imran was riding a motorcycle on Narrwala Road near Gulberg po­lice station when his throat was slashed by a kite string.

He was rushed to a nearby private hospital.

TWO DACOIT GANGS BUSTED

The district po­lice claimed to have smashed two dacoit gangs and recovered looted booty from their possession during the last 24 hours.

A police report said here on Wednesday that Samanabad police raid­ed and arrested three dacoits Ramzan, Kazim and one another.

The police recovered 3 pistols, 2 motorcycles, cell phones and cash from their possession.

Ghulam Muhammad Abad police nabbed three outlaws identified as Ahsan Shehzad, Im­ran and Waqas Yousaf and recovered 3 pistols, cash and cell phones from them. During in­terrogation, the accused confessed to have com­mitted a number of crimes. Further investi­gation was underway.