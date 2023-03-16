FAISALABAD - A woman was strangled to death by her husband for honour in the limits of Chak Jhumra police on Wednesday.
According to the police, accused Muhammad Ali, resident of Chak No 106-JB was doubtful about the character of his wife Uzma Parveen. Over the issue, the accused strangled her to death and later surrendered him to the police station.
The deceased was mother of three children. The police shifted the body to the mortuary for autopsy and collected forensic evidence from the crime scene, and had launched investigation.
MOTORCYCLIST INJURED BY KITE STRING
A teenager riding a motorcycle was injured by a kite string near Gulberg police station.
A police report said here Wednesday that Husnain, 18, of Sidhupura alongwith his uncle Imran was riding a motorcycle on Narrwala Road near Gulberg police station when his throat was slashed by a kite string.
He was rushed to a nearby private hospital.
TWO DACOIT GANGS BUSTED
The district police claimed to have smashed two dacoit gangs and recovered looted booty from their possession during the last 24 hours.
A police report said here on Wednesday that Samanabad police raided and arrested three dacoits Ramzan, Kazim and one another.
The police recovered 3 pistols, 2 motorcycles, cell phones and cash from their possession.
Ghulam Muhammad Abad police nabbed three outlaws identified as Ahsan Shehzad, Imran and Waqas Yousaf and recovered 3 pistols, cash and cell phones from them. During interrogation, the accused confessed to have committed a number of crimes. Further investigation was underway.