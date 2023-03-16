Share:

ISLAMABAD - The newly appointed envoys of Malaysia, Portugal, Kosovo, Lithuania and Ecuador present­ed their credentials to President Dr Arif Alvi, at a ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Wednesday. High Commissioner-designate of Malaysia, Mohammad Azhar Mazlan, Ambassador-designate of Portugal to Pakistan, Manu­el Frederico Pinheiro da Silva, Non-Resident Ambassador-des­ignate of Kosovo to Pakistan, Agon Vrenezi, Non-Resident Ambassador-designate of Lith­uania, Ricardas Degutis, and Non-Resident Ambassador-des­ignate of Ecuador to Pakistan, Pascual Del Cioppo Aragundi, presented their credentials and also made separate calls on the President. Welcoming the High Commissioner of Malaysia, the President said that Pakistan and Malaysia enjoyed good relations and Pakistan wanted to further strengthen bilateral relations with Malaysia in the areas of economy, trade, defence, educa­tion, tourism, science and tech­nology. During his meeting with the Ambassador of Portugal, the President said that Pakistan and Portugal had great scope of co­operation in the fields of trade, agriculture and investment. He emphasised the need for greater interactions at the highest level to boost bilateral cooperation.